Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Left-wing lawmakers file no-confidence motion against French PM Barnier

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s New Popular Front, a coalition of left-wing lawmakers, filed a no-confidence motion on Friday against Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s government, but it will only advance in the unlikely event that far-right lawmakers also back the effort.

President Emmanuel Macron tapped Barnier for the job of prime minister last month after a snap election led to a fractious hung parliament. Though the left-wing coalition won the most votes, it fell short of an outright majority and the single party that garnered the largest share of support was the far-right National Rally.

As a result, Barnier, who hails from the centre-right Republican party, leads a fragile government reviled by elements of the left and the right and facing the difficult tasks of getting a state budget approved and bringing down the deficit.

“The existence of this government, in its composition and its direction, is a denial of the result of the most recent legislative elections,” the motion read.

The left-wing lawmakers said Macron should have appointed a prime minister from their ranks and said the budget for the next fiscal year was poised to be “the most austere in the last 25 years”.

National Rally lawmakers have signalled in recent days that they would not support a no-confidence vote so early in the life of the Barnier government. They do not want to be seen as plunging France into deeper turmoil for political gain.

After Barnier set out his government’s policy blueprint earlier this week, the National Rally’s Marine Le Pen said she wanted “to give a chance” to the prime minister. But she set out red lines, including that any tax increases be offset by increased spending power for the lower and middle classes.

Le Pen has also said she wants to see legislation tightening controls on immigration at the start of next year.

Representatives for the National Rally did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
44 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
189 Likes
132 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR