Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Legal & General sells UK housebuilder CALA Group in $1.8 billion deal

This content was published on
2 minutes

LONDON (Reuters) -Legal & General has agreed to sell its UK housebuilder CALA Group in a deal worth 1.35 billion pounds ($1.78 billion) to an acquisition vehicle led by U.S. private assets firm Sixth Street Partners, as the latter steps up its European investment drive.

The British life insurer will receive cash proceeds of 1.16 billion pounds, of which around 500 million pounds will be paid at closing with the remaining consideration paid over the next five years on a deferred non-contingent basis.

The sale comes shortly after L&G unveiled a tightened approach to capital allocation and a decision to create a corporate investments unit at its capital markets event in June.

The company also said it could use some of the proceeds to increase returns to shareholders through ongoing buybacks.

“This transaction demonstrates continued momentum in executing our strategy, simplifying our portfolio to enable a sharper focus on our core, synergistic businesses,” António Simões, L&G CEO said in a statement.

In June, Reuters reported Sixth Street had embarked on the biggest European recruitment drive in its 15-year history, leasing a new regional headquarters in London’s Mayfair and adding up to 20 employees this year for a push into private credit and real estate.

Julian Salisbury, co-chief investment officer of the $75 billion global investment firm – which counts a number of ex-Goldman Sachs stars among its leaders – said he looked forward to working with co-investor Patron Capital to support CALA’s ongoing growth.

($1 = 0.7598 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinead Cruise in London and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
35 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR