On Friday, Valais cantonal officials issued a caution to all residents “strongly discouraging” off-piste skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing.

The avalanche risk in the southern Swiss canton of Valais was raised from three (marked risk) to four (strong risk) by weather officials on Saturday, and one municipality has been evacuated.

The 40 residents of the village of Mayens-de-Conthey were requested to vacate the area by 10:00 Saturday morning due to the avalanche risk. The access road to the municipality has been closed to all traffic – even pedestrians – since Wednesday, the Swiss News Agency reported.



It’s the second time the townspeople have had to evacuate this month, having left the area on January 3, again due to the avalanche threat.



By the end of the day Saturday, the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Researchexternal link announced that due to strong winds and rains, the avalanche risk in Valais had reached a level of four on a scale of five due to renewed precipitation, and could surpass five (very strong risk) by Monday.

Rail to Zermatt blocked

Meanwhile, a rockfall between the municipalities of Visp and St Niklaus in Valais cut off the railway leading to the ski resort of Zermatt on Saturday. However, the station is still reachable by replacement buses. Roads, notably in the upper Valais region and in canton Uri, are also closed as a precautionary measure due to avalanche risk, according to the Touring Club of Switzerlandexternal link.



