Road and rail access to the popular ski and winter resort of Zermatt in southern Switzerland has been cut off as the region faces the maximum level of avalanche risk.
“Nobody is arriving or leaving Zermatt,” Romy Biner-Hauser, president of the municipality, told the paper Nouvelliste. The road has been closed since Monday morning while rail services were stopped at around 17:30 on the same day. It is estimated that around 13,000 tourists are stranded. There are around 13,400 beds available for tourists in Zermatt: 7,200 in hotels and 6,200 in holiday apartments.
No houses have been evacuated yet and those in Zermatt are free to move around in the village. However, authorities are monitoring the situation every half hour and there is a possibility of power cuts.
A level 5 avalanche risk – the highest risk level – has been declared in parts of canton Valais (where Zermatt is located) by the Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF).
According to the SLF, a mixture of predicted fresh snowfall on top of the old snow that fell in abundance over Christmas could lead to “numerous spontaneous avalanches of a large, and often very large, scale”.
Ski areas affected include Saas-Fee, the southern slope of the Simplon and the neighbouring valleys from Visp to Zermatt, according to SLF estimates from Monday evening.
The village of Gondo on the Swiss-Italian border is also cut off due to a mudslide on Monday. In 2000, the village was hit by a landslide that killed 13 people.
swissinfo.ch and agencies/ac