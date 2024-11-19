Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Liam Payne’s funeral to take place on Wednesday, British media reports

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – The funeral of former One Direction star Liam Payne, who died last month in a fall from the balcony of his Buenos Aires, is expected to take place on Wednesday, British media reported.

Payne, who shot to global fame with boy band One Direction, died at age 31, triggering tributes from fans around the world and raising questions about how he had fallen. Three people have been charged in relation to his death.

Payne’s body was handed over to his father earlier this month and flown back to his native England.

Several newspapers, including the Daily Mail and the Daily Mirror, said all four of Payne’s former One Direction bandmates, including Harry Styles, would attend the funeral to pay their respects.

According to the media reports, the funeral will be a private ceremony for family and close friends.

A 911 call from a hotel employee on the day that Payne died warned that he had been acting aggressively and could have been under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

An autopsy revealed the former boy band member had traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his system when he died.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
1 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
322 Likes
206 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR