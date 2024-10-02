Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
A full-time workload increases risk of cancer, says Swiss study

The cancer risk was higher in working women than in working men, the researchers found. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Full-time workers have an increased risk of cancer, say researchers from the University of Fribourg. In a new study, they found that people with a 100% workload are more likely to develop cancer than people with other career paths. The reasons for this are unclear.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

However, the researchers said on Wednesday that this is more the case for women than for men. The study, which was supported by the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF), has been published in the journal Scientific Reports.

According to the study, women who are employed full-time have a significantly higher cancer risk than women who look after the household and children full-time. Self-employed men, on the other hand, are less likely to develop cancer than employed men.

The researchers came to this conclusion by analysing the career paths of over 12,500 women and men born between 1915 and 1945 in 14 European countries, along with any cancer cases in these individuals.

Further studies will now clarify the link between workload and the risk of developing cancer.

Translated from German with DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

