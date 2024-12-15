Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Record number of cash machine explosions reported in Switzerland

ATM explosions in Switzerland have hit a record high this year. By mid-December, the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) reported that criminals had blown up 25 cash machines.

These figures don’t include the two attempted explosions in Langnau in May and Wynigen in November, both in canton Bern. Last year, there were 22 attacks on cash machines, half of which failed.

The total number of cash machine attacks rose from 32 to 44 compared to last year. However, when looking at the period from 2019 to 2022, the number of attacks has actually decreased this year.

+ Politicians sound alarm over ATM attacks in Switzerland

In 2022, there were 57 attacks, with gas or tools being used more frequently. In 2021, there were 49 attacks, and in 2020, there were 44, with more electrical manipulations in both years. In 2019, with a total of 56 attacks, tools were the preferred method.

