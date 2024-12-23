Accidents up sharply among older skiers in Switzerland

Nearly 35,000 people are injured on the ski slopes in Switzerland every year. Keystone / Christian Beutler

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

People over the age of 40 account for more than half of all ski injuries in Switzerland. Their share of accidents has risen from 39% in 2003 to 56% in 2022, says the insurance firm Suva.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Accidents en nette hausse chez les skieurs plus âgés Original Read more: Accidents en nette hausse chez les skieurs plus âgés

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In a study published on Monday, Suva reports that sportsmen and women aged 40-64 are at greater risk of serious injury and long-term consequences than their younger counterparts.

Nearly 35,000 people are injured on the ski slopes in Switzerland every year. Lack of preparation, over-tiredness or overestimation of one’s abilities are often to blame.

+ Swiss invention: 90-year anniversary of first T-bar ski lift

Ski and snowboard accidents are on the increase, as is the age of those injured. According to Suva, the number of days lost to accidents amounts to half a million a year.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.