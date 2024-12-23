Accidents up sharply among older skiers in Switzerland

Nearly 35,000 people are injured on the ski slopes in Switzerland every year.
Keystone / Christian Beutler
People over the age of 40 account for more than half of all ski injuries in Switzerland. Their share of accidents has risen from 39% in 2003 to 56% in 2022, says the insurance firm Suva.
This content was published on
December 23, 2024 - 11:48
In a study published on Monday, Suva reports that sportsmen and women aged 40-64 are at greater risk of serious injury and long-term consequences than their younger counterparts.
Nearly 35,000 people are injured on the ski slopes in Switzerland every year. Lack of preparation, over-tiredness or overestimation of one’s abilities are often to blame.
+ Swiss invention: 90-year anniversary of first T-bar ski lift
Ski and snowboard accidents are on the increase, as is the age of those injured. According to Suva, the number of days lost to accidents amounts to half a million a year.
Translated from French with DeepL/gw
