As the world gets more digital, 'dumbphones' make a comeback

A new version of an old model by Nokia.

So called dumbphones, or basic mobile phones with buttons, are enjoying a resurgence in popularity. Ease of use, privacy, and a trend towards digital detox are some of the reasons why.

According to the latest figures published by Swiss retailer Digitec Galaxus, sales of such ‘traditional’ models rose by 66% in the second quarter of 2024. The website brack.ch reported seeing the same trend.

Digitec Galaxus said the interest came mainly from older people; a large proportion of customers searched for the words ‘mobile phone for seniors’. Older people probably find physical buttons easier to use than a touchscreen, the company said.

However, such phones are also used by younger generations, and particularly appeal to parents who want to give their children a first phone – but not a smartphone.

Back to basics

According to Olivier Glassey, a sociologist from the University of Lausanne specialising in digital technology, the interest can also partly be explained by a nostalgic desire to return to a less virtual past.

“There’s an interest in habits which are perhaps less complex and less intrusive,” Glassey told Swiss public radio, RTS. “It allows us to stay focused on the essentials.”

Dumbphones can only be used to make calls and send SMS messages. An absence of apps also means that they offer better battery life and do not store any personal data.

“You don’t put your whole life on these devices, and in particular there are no payment apps, so losing [a dumbphone] is a bit less serious than losing a smartphone, which contains a lot of our information,” Glassey said.

Digital detox is also in fashion: more and more people are keen to go without phones for a certain period; for example, by taking advantage of holidays to enjoy a real digital disconnection. In this sense, dumbphones are a good alternative.

“They allow us to reflect a little on the time we spend in front of screens and, above all, on the meaninglessness of the many things we scroll through endlessly,” says Glassey. For the sociologist, the use of a basic telephone also makes it possible to question the societal injunction to be permanently connected.

However, this trend does not necessarily mean giving up completely on the ultra-practical features of smartphones; it’s more a case of having two devices, which are used at different times for their respective benefits.

