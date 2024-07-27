Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Assisted suicide for CHF18 ($20)?

This would be an “egalitarian” death, says Fiona Stewart, a founding member of the organisation The Last Resort.

Kaoru is a multimedia journalist who has worked for www.swissinfo.ch since 2017. She had worked before as police reporter and later political reporter for a Japanese regional paper for a decade. When she is not writing, she devotes herself to tennis and volleyball.

Compared to the current cost of CHF10,000-CHF15,000 ($11,300 – $17,000), the suicide capsule “Sarco” offers individuals looking for options in assisted suicide a cost-friendly option.

To induce death, individuals climb into the pod-looking chamber and press a button inside that releases nitrogen into the chamber. The individual dies as a result of nitrogen hypoxia, a method which the makers claim is not painful.

This “doctor-free” method of assisted suicide would be cheaper and therefore more accessible to more individuals looking to end their lives. Another benefit of the “doctor-free” method, says Stewart, is that there would not be a “man in a white suit” standing by as a person dies, as this is something many individuals do not want.  

But there are disagreements about the Sarco method: some people do not agree with taking doctors out of the equation.

Erika Preisig, president of Basel-based Lifecircle, says having a doctor involved prevents unnecessary suicides.

Another point of contention is the manner in which an individual dies in the capsule. Exit, the most prominent assisted-suicide organisation in Switzerland, says it is inhumane that individuals die without being able to hold the hands of their loved ones.

What are your thoughts? Voice your opinion in our debate:

Switzerland legalised assisted suicide in the 1940s. More than 1,000 seriously ill or disabled people end their lives with the help of suicide assistants in Switzerland each year.

