Notorious Swiss baby torturer takes own life in Zurich prison

Generated with artificial intelligence.
René Osterwalder, who earned notoriety as a baby torturer, has died in Pöschwies prison in Switzerland.

Keystone-SDA

The 71-year-old took his own life with the help of an euthanasia organisation.

The sex offender died on April 16, the Directorate of Justice and Home Affairs confirmed to Keystone-SDA on Monday, as reported by 20 Minuten.

Osterwalder’s offences shook Switzerland in the 1990s after he tortured and abused several children, including two baby girls, recording his offences on video.

In 1998, he was sentenced to 17 years in prison. The jury also ordered him to be kept in custody.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

