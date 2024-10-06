Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Life & Aging

Base jumper falls to his death in Lauterbrunnen

Base jumper died in Lauterbrunnen BE
Base jumper died in Lauterbrunnen BE Keystone-SDA
Base jumper falls to his death in Lauterbrunnen
A base jumper plummeted to the ground in the popular Swiss base-jumping valley of Lauterbrunnen on Friday. He died at the scene of the accident.

1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The man had started from the so-called “Nose” jump site, as reported by the Bern cantonal police on Sunday. He then got into difficulties for reasons that are still unclear and hit the ground. Third parties witnessed the incident and immediately initiated resuscitation. Despite this, the man succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

According to the police, there are indications of the man’s identity, but formal identification is still pending. The circumstances of the accident are being investigated.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

