Eurovision: Basel budgets CHF500,000 to tackle cyber attacks

The Basel City Council has announced the expected expenditure for the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in detail. This includes a request for half a million francs for defense against cyber attacks.

The local parliament will decide on the net expenditure of around CHF35 million ($42 million) on September 11. The local parliament expects the largest expenditure item to be around CHF14.6 million for infrastructure and revenue loss in the St. Jakob area, as it wrote in a statement.

In the area of security, rescue and cyber security, it anticipates expenditure of around CHF7.9 million. Cyber defense is playing an increasingly important role at international events.

The canton is expecting tens of thousands of fans. The cantonal government expects the ESC 2025 to generate “considerable” financial added value.

