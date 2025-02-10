Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss nuclear power plant partly shut down due to error

Block 2 of the Beznau nuclear power plant shut down due to faulty manipulation
A rapid shutdown of reactor number 2 at the Beznau nuclear power plant was "inadvertently" triggered on Monday during a routine inspection.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

It will be reconnected to the grid after consultation with the Swiss Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate (ENSI). The reason was faulty operation during a routine test. The nuclear plant in canton Aargau was in a safe condition at all times and reacted in accordance with the specifications, announced the operator Axpo. The supervisory authority ENSI and the authorities were informed in accordance with the regulations.

After consultation with ENSI, the plant will be restarted. During the restart, white water vapour is to be expected above the turbine building of the plant (in the non-nuclear part). This poses no danger to the population or the environment.

The incident occurred at 1.05 pm, according to the press release.

