Swiss Federal Railways launches new timetable with night trains and more connections

The switch to the new Swiss Federal Railways timetable on Sunday morning went smoothly, according to their media office.

The real test will come on Monday morning with the start of rush hour and commuter traffic.

The new timetable introduces night-time connections and more trains to neighbouring countries.

In western Switzerland, it’s the biggest timetable change since Rail 2000. This interim solution is also known as the “construction site timetable”.

Night-time services

Night-time services in canton Vaud and canton Geneva are also being enhanced, with CarPostal increasing its routes. The most significant changes are on the Lausanne-Geneva line.

In Neuchâtel, especially in the southern part of the canton, and in Fribourg, passengers will enjoy improved services and connections. In Valais, CarPostal routes will be extended in the Saint-Maurice area.

Longer journeys

Swiss Federal Railways warns that numerous construction projects may lead to longer travel times or more frequent train changes. They advise passengers to check the timetable online or on the app before travelling.

