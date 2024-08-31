Doctor acquitted of issuing false Covid mask exemptions

A doctor from Lucerne has been acquitted of the charge of issuing false mask dispensations during the corona pandemic. The Hochdorf District Court justified this by stating that the content of the dispensations was not proven to be false.

The public prosecutor’s office had accused the 56-year-old German of issuing false medical certificates. They demanded a conditional fine of 50 daily rates of CHF200 ($235) each and a fine of CHF2,500.

The doctor has been one of the most prominent critics of the coronavirus measures. By his own account, he has been “hauled before the courts” four times as a result. The canton of Lucerne temporarily revoked his license to practice in 2021. Several hundred of the doctor’s sympathizers followed the trial on August 23.

