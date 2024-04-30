Life & Aging Dominic Nahr’s photos from the war in Ukraine Previous Next The family of Colonel Oleh Yashchyshyn, one of the Ukrainian soldiers killed in air strikes on the Yavoriv military base, at the Lchakiv cemetery in Lviv, March 15 Dominic Nahr / NZZ The destroyed village of Teterivske, north of Kyiv, April 17 Dominic Nahr / NZZ A small child in front of a house marked ‘children’ that was hit by a missile, injuring a boy, in Zherevpila, April 17 Dominic Nahr / NZZ At the military hospital in Zaporizhzhia, April 25 Dominic Nahr / NZZ Exhausted Ukrainian soldiers in Zaporizhzhia, April 28 Dominic Nahr / NZZ People who fled their homes to escape the war in an improvised refugee shelter in Dnipro, April 21 Dominic Nahr / NZZ A Russian missile landed on a neighbourhood in Zaporizhzhia after being shot down by Ukrainian air defences. An 11-year-old boy was injured and there is debris everywhere, April 28 Dominic Nahr / NZZ Ben Dusing hugs a mother and her daughter from Donetsk after they crossed the border from Ukraine into Poland. Ben the Bunny is from Kentucky in the US and normally works as a lawyer, but he decided to come to Poland and welcome refugees with a pink bunny costume, April 15 Dominic Nahr / NZZ A temporary Ukrainian base in a school near the frontline in Zaporizhzhia, April 28 Dominic Nahr / NZZ A resident walks through her destroyed house in Teterivske, April 17 Dominic Nahr / NZZ Picture 1 Picture 2 Picture 3 Picture 4 Picture 5 Picture 6 Picture 7 Picture 8 Picture 9 Picture 10 This content was published on April 30, 2024 - 13:41 Dominic Jahr You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.
