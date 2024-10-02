Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

Drinking water back on tap in Geneva as restrictions are lifted

Residents of several Geneva communes were told not to drink tap water after a main burst.
Residents of several Geneva communes were told not to drink tap water after a main burst. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Drinking water back on tap in Geneva as restrictions are lifted
Listening: Drinking water back on tap in Geneva as restrictions are lifted

Water is once again drinkable throughout the canton of Geneva, the Services industriels de Genève (SIG) said on Tuesday evening, after three days without tap water in several communes. All restrictions have been lifted.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The results of physico-chemical and bacteriological analyses show that criteria for potable water are met, the SIG said in a press release.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

No special precautions need to be taken, except perhaps for taps that have remained closed for three days. They should be opened cautiously and the water allowed to run until the water is clear and fresh, said the hydro company.

The water distribution system put in place over the last few days will be gradually lifted. The mobile cisterns will be withdrawn from midday on Wednesday. On the health front, the situation has remained calm. No increase in consultations linked to this event has been noted by doctors or hospitals.

+ Burst water main affects 40,000 Geneva residents

The water was declared unfit for consumption, unless boiled, following the rupture of a main on Saturday night. This caused a depression in the water network, which may have been contaminated by airborne bacteria.

Thirteen communes were affected, three of them entirely: Anières, Corsier and Hermance. For the others, only certain neighborhoods were affected. These were Chêne-Bougeries, Chêne-Bourg, Choulex, Collonge-Bellerive, Cologny, Meinier, Puplinge, Thônex, Vandoeuvres and an area of Eaux-Vives in the city of Geneva.

Translated from French by DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
175 Likes
125 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
57 Likes
32 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR