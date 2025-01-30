Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Switzerland starts process to legalise egg donation

On Thursday, the Swiss government presented the broad outlines for legalising the practice.

Currently, married couples can access sperm donation in Switzerland, but not egg donation. In 2021, Parliament had instructed the governing Federal Council to present a proposal to allow egg donation as well.

For the Federal Council, both married and unmarried couples should have access to sperm and egg donation. “The current restriction to married couples is outdated and no longer corresponds to social reality,” it wrote in a press release.

The draft revision of the law on medically assisted reproduction is also expected to incorporate other changes, including a relaxation of the maximum number of embryos that can be developed per treatment cycle in the case of in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

The draft is due to be put out to consultation by the end of 2026.

