Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

Empty offices in Switzerland could house 43,000 people

Finding an apartment is particularly difficult in cities such as Zurich, Lausanne and Geneva. At the same time, many office buildings on the outskirts of cities stand empty.
Finding an apartment is particularly difficult in cities such as Zurich, Lausanne and Geneva. At the same time, many office buildings on the outskirts of cities stand empty. Keystone / Christian Beutler
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Empty offices in Switzerland could house 43,000 people
Listening: Empty offices in Switzerland could house 43,000 people

Empty office buildings in Switzerland could in theory accommodate 43,000 people, according to a report by Swiss public television, RTS. In Lausanne and Geneva, for example, unoccupied offices could house a total of 6,000 residents.

This content was published on
4 minutes
RTS

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to CBRE, a commercial real estate agency in Zurich, there is currently about 2,000,000 m2 of empty office space in Switzerland.

A Swiss resident occupies on average 46.5 m2 of living space. Therefore, RTS estimates that if these empty offices were converted into housing, they could in theory accommodate 43,000 people, equivalent to a city the size of Fribourg in western Switzerland.

Finding an apartment is particularly difficult in cities such as Zurich, Lausanne and Geneva, where the apartment vacancy rates are below 1%. At the same time, there are many empty office buildings on the outskirts of cities.

The empty spaces could in theory house 6,000 people in Zurich, 4,000 in Geneva and 2,000 in Lausanne, according to RTS.

More
Demand in the Swiss office market continues to fall

More

More offices stand empty in Switzerland

This content was published on More and more offices are standing empty in Switzerland’s major cities. Nevertheless, new office constructions are likely to increase in the future, a study shows.

Read more: More offices stand empty in Switzerland

However, converting offices into housing remains an exception. Such transformations are complicated in Switzerland, particularly from a legal perspective.

Simon Chessex, from the Lacroix Chessex architectural firm in Geneva, specialises in this type of operation. He does not see the situation changing in the immediate future.

“The only hope is for exemptions. Changing the law would take far too much time. On the other hand, we could act on a case-by-case basis,” he told RTS.

More

For the owners of such premises, however, there is generally little motivation to convert an office into private housing.

Henrik Stump, a real estate developer in Zurich, had an 80-metre tower built that was completed in 2024; it remains half empty. But he has no intention of converting it into residential accommodation, as “the yield of an office building is always a little higher than for apartments. In addition, the construction costs are a little lower”, he says.

To do so, Stump would have to invest in renovations that involve a lower financial return. He prefers to wait until companies are interested in taking his premises in their current condition.

+ Swiss rental market set to become even more expensive

It is therefore unlikely that many of the existing empty offices in Switzerland will be converted into private housing. Companies looking to move also want buildings that meet current standards, particularly in terms of energy efficiency.

But there is potential for conversions of old offices located far from city centres which no longer interest investors.

The Wincasa company recently carried out such a conversion in Zurich to create around 100 loft apartments.

Massimo Blangiardi, a manager at Wincasa, firmly believes that such transformations could help solve the housing crisis.

“We would have to be able to carry out a large number of projects to relieve the market congestion,” he told RTS.

More

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
65 Likes
123 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Toggenburg entrepreneur Eugen Kägi has died

More

Swiss businessman Eugen Kägi dies

This content was published on Eugen Kägi, who helped build the family-run firm behind the popular chocolate-covered Kägi-fret wafers, died on February 13, aged 96, it was announced on Tuesday.

Read more: Swiss businessman Eugen Kägi dies
Young person learning English

More

English and other foreign languages on rise in Switzerland

This content was published on The proportion of people in Switzerland whose main language is not one of the four national languages – German, French, Italian or Romansh - has risen significantly in recent years.

Read more: English and other foreign languages on rise in Switzerland
Karin Keller-Sutter gets top marks from the public

More

Poll: Karin Keller-Sutter named most popular Swiss minister

This content was published on Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter is the most popular member of Switzerland’s seven-person Federal Council (executive body), according to a new online survey carried out in the first week of February.

Read more: Poll: Karin Keller-Sutter named most popular Swiss minister

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR