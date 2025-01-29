Switzerland to end international adoptions by 2026

Switzerland is set to ban international adoptions, a move the government says aims to prevent potential abuses.

On Wednesday, the Federal Council, Switzerland’s executive body, tasked the justice ministry with drafting a proposal by the end of 2026.

An independent panel of experts has found that even the strictest adoption laws can’t fully prevent abuse. As a result, the government believes a ban is the best way to protect everyone involved, especially children. However, they acknowledge that many adoptions have been conducted properly and successfully.

+The Swiss illegally adopted thousands of children from abroad

The number of international adoptions has plummeted in recent years, the Federal Council highlighted in a press release. Currently, there are about 30 such adoptions annually, down from several hundred in previous years.

+ Illegal adoptions from Sri Lanka: ‘These wounds do not heal’

Exceptions, particularly for intra-family adoptions, will be considered during the drafting process. Domestic adoptions in Switzerland will still be permitted.

