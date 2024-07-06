Euro 2024: England knock Switzerland out in penalty shootout to reach semi-finals

England beat Switzerland 5-3 on penalties in the third quarterfinal of the Euro 2024. Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

The dream is over for Switzerland. Just like three years ago, they were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the European Championship after a penalty shootout, losing 5-3 to England in Düsseldorf.

The European Championship quarter-final match between Switzerland and England began with hope and escalated into euphoria on Saturday evening in public viewing areas across the country, especially when the team scored the opening goal. The ending, however, was all the more bitter.

The excitement spread from Zurich to Basel, Bern, Geneva and Ticino – and after just over two hours, the dream of the semi-final was over again. Tears were shed in some places.

A reporter from the Keystone-SDA news agency said that initially there was a “great atmosphere” at the WintiArena in Winterthur, in canton Zurich. “Everyone cheered when the Swiss scored, and beer cups flew through the air,” he observed on Saturday evening. But after the penalty shootout, the mood changed completely: “Everyone was depressed and hung their heads. There were even a few tears.”

Many might have felt a sense of injustice. After all, the Swiss team held their own against the English with ease and came very close to victory several times. But in the end, a single penalty saved by the English goalkeeper made all the difference.

If Switzerland had won, several cities, including Zurich, Winterthur, and Basel, would have allowed the hospitality industry to stay open all night.

Translated from German by DeepL/sp

