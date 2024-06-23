Euro 2024: Switzerland heads to knockout stage after 1:1 draw against Germany

Switzerland's Dan Ndoye scores his side's opening goal during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024. Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Germany came back from a goal down to snatch a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in the last match of the first stage at the Euro 2024. Switzerland now heads to the round of 16 in second place of Group A, behind Germany.

Switzerland took the lead after a 28th-minute goal by Dan Ndoye. But hopes of a win against Germany were dashed in the 92nd minute when Niclas Füllkrug scored a goal and ensured the host nation finished top of its group. Füllkrug rose high in a crowded penalty area to head into the far corner of the net past Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Switzerland will play the second-placed team in Group B on June 29 in Berlin, with Italy, Albania and Croatia their potential opponents. Germany will face the second-placed team in Group C, with England, Denmark, Slovenia or Serbia all still in the mix.

