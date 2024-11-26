Explosion at Geneva apartment building leaves young girl seriously injured

An explosion occurred shortly after 4:00 pm on November 25 in a building on the Chemin de la Petite-Boissière in the Grange-Canal district of Geneva. Keystone-SDA

A young girl was seriously injured after an explosion in an apartment building in the Grange-Canal district of Geneva on November 25, the Office of the Attorney General of Geneva has confirmed.

An explosion occurred shortly after 4:00 pm on Monday in a building on the Chemin de la Petite-Boissière in the Grange-Canal district of Geneva. A young girl was seriously injured, the Office of the Attorney General of Geneva said in a press release on Tuesday.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland, which has sole jurisdiction in cases involving the use of explosives, has taken over proceedings, Geneva prosecutors said.

On Monday, the Geneva police cordoned off the Grange-Canal area and carried out an initial investigation. Local media later reported the presence of a parcel bomb in the lobby of the building where the explosion occurred.

More Exploding rubbish bag leaves man injured in Geneva This content was published on A man received serious leg injuries on Tuesday when a rubbish bag in front of his apartment exploded when he picked it up. Read more: Exploding rubbish bag leaves man injured in Geneva

A similar incident occurred in Geneva in August, when a man was injured when he picked up a garbage bag that exploded. It had been left outside his apartment door in the Saint-Jean district. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland took up the case and an investigation is still ongoing.

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb

