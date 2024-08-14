Health insurance cold callers banned in Switzerland

With the Ordinance on the Regulation of Insurance Intermediary Activities adopted on Wednesday, the government declares an existing industry solution to be generally binding. Previously, the industry agreement was only binding for insurers that had signed up to it.
In addition, intermediaries are now obliged to draw up a protocol during a consultation and have it signed by the customer. Also, the compensation paid to intermediaries is limited to CHF70 ($81) per insured person.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
