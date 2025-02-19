Swiss government wants mandate to handle drug shortages

The initiative “Yes to medical supply security (supply initiative)” wants the government to promote research, development and production of important therapeutic products in Switzerland and ensure access to them.
Hundreds of medicines are currently lacking in Switzerland. There is therefore an urgent need for action.
A good supply of medicines and other medical goods in Switzerland is essential for the population and for a functioning healthcare system, the Federal Council said on Wednesday.
However, the initiative is not effective or targeted enough to improve the supply situation.
Instead, a direct counter-proposal to the initiative is to be drawn up by the summer. This would give the federal government the constitutional authority to ensure the basic supply of painkillers, vaccines and antibiotics.
How can a country that supplies the world with so much medicine face shortages at home?
