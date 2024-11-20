Federer pens tribute to retiring Nadal

Nadal (left) and Federer play together in London in 2022. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer has paid tribute to his retiring rival Rafa Nadal, telling the Spaniard he challenged him like no other player and that he had made the tennis world proud during a glittering career lasting over two decades.

3 minutes

Reuters/ts

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Nadal could not conjure the fairytale ending his career deserved as the winner of 22 grand slam titles bowed out with defeat in the Davis Cup on an emotionally charged and tearful night in Malaga on Tuesday.

Federer, 43, who was part of the “Big Three” of men’s tennis alongside Nadal and Novak Djokovic, posted a letter on X looking back at his rivalry with the 38-year-old.

“Let’s start with the obvious: you beat me – a lot. More than I managed to beat you. You challenged me in ways no one else could,” Federer said of Nadal, who edged their rivalry 24-16.

+ Is Federer the Greatest of All Time?

“On clay, it felt like I was stepping into your backyard, and you made me work harder than I ever thought I could just to hold my ground. You made me re-imagine my game – even going so far as to change the size of my racket head, hoping for any edge.”

Federer, who won 20 grand slam titles before retiring in 2022, also poked fun at Nadal’s courtside quirks.

“I’m not a very superstitious person, but you took it to the next level,” Federer added. “All those rituals. Assembling your water bottles like toy soldiers in formation, fixing your hair, adjusting your underwear … all of it with the highest intensity. Secretly, I kind of loved the whole thing. Because it was so unique – it was so you. And you know what, Rafa, you made me enjoy the game even more.”

Nadal was by Federer’s side in the Swiss great’s final event when they played doubles for Team Europe at the Laver Cup in 2022, with images of the pair crying together going viral on social media.

+ Swiss tennis star Roger Federer announces retirement

“It meant everything to me that you were there by my side – not as my rival but as my doubles partner,” Federer added.

“Sharing the court with you that night, and sharing those tears, will forever be one of the most special moments of my career.”

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.