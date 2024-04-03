Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Flexible retirement could help plug labour gaps in Switzerland

Offering ageing workers a chance to retire later could help plug Switzerland’s historic labour shortage in some key sectors. The Swiss recently voted against raising the pension age to 66, but could there be some wiggle room?

