Swiss health office recommends vaccination against flu and Covid

FOPH recommends vaccination against flu and coronavirus Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) is once again warning against the flu this year. People at increased risk are recommended to get vaccinated against both influenza and Covid.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de BAG empfiehlt Impfung gegen Grippe und Coronavirus Original Read more: BAG empfiehlt Impfung gegen Grippe und Coronavirus

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to the FOPH, people with chronic illnesses such as respiratory or heart disease, pregnant women, premature babies and anyone aged 65 and over are at an increased risk of complications.

In its press release on Tuesday, the FOPH recommends vaccination for all people at risk of complications from the age of six months, as well as anyone who comes into close professional or private contact with people at increased risk of complications. According to the FOPH, both vaccinations – against influenza and Covid-19 – offer good protection against serious illness.

+ Excess mortality rate post-Covid could persist until 2033

The best time to get vaccinated against the flu is therefore mid-October until the start of the flu epidemic, which is usually expected between mid-December and mid-March. People can get vaccinated on National Flu Vaccination Day on November 8 at many doctors’ surgeries and pharmacies throughout Switzerland. This is also possible without prior appointment.

If a vaccination is recommended and is carried out in a hospital or by a doctor, the compulsory health insurance will cover the costs – subject to the deductible and excess.

People not in a risk group can also be vaccinated. Anyone vaccinated in a pharmacy pay for the vaccination themselves.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.