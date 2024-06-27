Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Gotthard Base Tunnel on track to fully re-open in September

Maintenance workers wearing orange uniforms and hard hats with torches on the front walk towards the camera through the Gotthard tunnel. They are both looking at the ground. The tunnel looms huge above them and can be seen splitting into two tubes in the background.
Since the derailment of a freight train in the Gotthard Base Tunnel on August 10, 2023, the Federal Railways has been forging ahead with repair works at pace. Keystone / Ti-Press / Samuel Golay

Rail operations through the Gotthard Base Tunnel will resume in full on September 2, with repair work in the west tube on track, according to Swiss Federal Railways. 

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

Since the derailment of a freight train in the Gotthard Base Tunnel on August 10, 2023, the Railways has been forging ahead as fast as possible with repair works. The organisation announced to the media in Bern on Thursday that this work was going as planned. 

+ Read more: why is the Gotthard Base Tunnel so important?

Test and trial operations will now follow, including trial runs with empty trains to test the new installations – in particular the track – and to check that all systems are interacting.

The Railways estimates the material damage caused by the train derailment last year, including loss of revenue, at around CHF150 million ($167 million). 

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp 

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

