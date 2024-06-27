Gotthard Base Tunnel on track to fully re-open in September

Since the derailment of a freight train in the Gotthard Base Tunnel on August 10, 2023, the Railways has been forging ahead as fast as possible with repair works. The organisation announced to the media in Bern on Thursday that this work was going as planned.
Test and trial operations will now follow, including trial runs with empty trains to test the new installations – in particular the track – and to check that all systems are interacting.
The Railways estimates the material damage caused by the train derailment last year, including loss of revenue, at around CHF150 million ($167 million).
Adapted from German by DeepL/kp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
