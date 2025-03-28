The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Life & Aging

Group reports rise in anti-Semitic incidents in French-speaking Switzerland

Anti-Semitism on the rise in French-speaking Switzerland, according to CICAD
A total of 1,789 anti-Semitic incidents were reported in 2024, said CICAD. This represents an increase of 89.5% compared with 2023. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Group reports rise in anti-Semitic incidents in French-speaking Switzerland
Listening: Group reports rise in anti-Semitic incidents in French-speaking Switzerland

Anti-Semitic incidents rose by almost 90% in French-speaking Switzerland last year, according to the Intercommunity Coordination Against Anti-Semitism and Defamation (known by its French name CICAD). The organisation says it is concerned about an unprecedented rise across the country.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

A total of 1,789 incidents were reported in 2024, said CICAD in a press release on Friday. This represents an increase of 89.5% compared with 2023.

The organisation recorded 42 physical attacks, including some in schools, which have become the “new hotbeds of hatred”. There has also been an explosion in online anti-Semitism, especially on social networks, it said.

More

A sharp rise in anti-Semitic acts has also been observed in the rest of Switzerland. The Foundation against Racism and Anti-Semitism and the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities recorded 221 incidents in German-speaking regions and in cantons Graubünden and Ticino in 2024.

Last year was marked by a serious knife attack against an Orthodox Jewish man in Zurich.

More

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi

How do you feel about countries shipping their rubbish abroad?

Waste trafficking causes serious health and environmental problems mainly in low-income countries. Should waste imports be banned?

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
28 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
79 Likes
141 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

More and more Swiss people live abroad

More

Number of Swiss around the world grew by 1.6% in 2024

This content was published on Last year, 13,300 Swiss citizens moved abroad, taking the total number of Swiss Abroad to 826,700 (+1.6%). Three-quarters have more than one nationality, new figures show.

Read more: Number of Swiss around the world grew by 1.6% in 2024

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR