Survey: half of Swiss are open to online psycho-therapy

According to the survey, online mental health self-tests and digital support tools were also well received. Just under 50% of respondents could imagine using such services.
Who should pay?
Respondents were divided on the question of who should cover the costs of online counselling. Around a third felt that people should pay for itthemselves. A further third said that the costs should be covered by supplementary health insurance, and the final third thought compulsory health insurance should cover the costs.
Many are struggling with mental health in Switzerland. Specialist organisations have reported a sharp rise in demand for support services, especially among young people, and waiting times at surgeries and hospitals can range from weeks to months.
The online survey was conducted in January 2024 across all Swiss language regions and was taken by 2,009 people.
