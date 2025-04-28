Swiss healthcare costs increased by 2.4% in 2023

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Healthcare costs in Switzerland rose by 2.4% in 2023. The Swiss healthcare system thus cost around CHF94 billion ($113 billion), the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said on Monday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The FSO estimates that healthcare costs in Switzerland will increase by a further 3% to around CHF97 billion in 2024.

Over 60% of healthcare costs were financed by households. Private households paid around 22% of the costs out of their own pockets and around 40% in the form of health insurance premiums. The rest of the costs were borne by the cantons.

+ Rising healthcare costs remain the greatest concern of Swiss residents

There was a sharp increase in 2023 in the cost of care services provided in hospitals and doctors’ surgeries, among other places. These increased by 6% between 2022 and 2023. The cost of medicines and therapeutic devices rose slightly less sharply, by 3.4%.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

