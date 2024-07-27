Hospitals can only survive long-term with public funding

Hospitals can only survive in the long term with public funding Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss hospitals are expected to accumulate losses amounting to CHF1 billion ($1.13 billion) by 2023. The majority will not achieve the necessary margin to finance investments and are reliant on an implicit state guarantee.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Spitäler überleben längerfristig nur mit öffentlichen Geldern Original Read more: Spitäler überleben längerfristig nur mit öffentlichen Geldern

+Sign up to get the most important news from Switzerland directly in your inbox

According to a KPMG study, 68% of the CFOs from 48 hospitals, including psychiatric and rehabilitation clinics, indicated that they assume an implicit state guarantee. The study was first reported by the newspaper “Neue Zürcher Zeitung” (NZZ) on Saturday and is also available to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

+Swiss politicians agree that healthcare system has to change – but how?

The guideline suggests that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) should be at 10% to finance investments. This target was only just met by rehabilitation clinics. The “Clarity on Healthcare” study by the consulting firm revealed that the EBITDA figure for other hospitals was only 1.8% in 2023.

Only 14 of the institutions surveyed reported any profit at all. Extrapolating this data to the entire hospital landscape, KPMG estimated a total loss of CHF1 billion.

More

More Healthcare costs: should Swiss hospitals clamp down on expenses? This content was published on Many Swiss hospitals are making considerable losses, require millions in aid and have to cut services. Join the discussion on “dialogue”. Read more: Healthcare costs: should Swiss hospitals clamp down on expenses?

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.