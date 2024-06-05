Italian alpinist dies on the Matterhorn

The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation in collaboration with the cantonal police into the death, it said.
Keystone-SDA
An alpinist fell on the Matterhorn on Tuesday morning for unknown reasons. The 34-year-old Italian lost his life.
This content was published on
June 5, 2024 - 09:42
The accident occurred at around 8am on the east face of the Matterhorn at around 4,050 meters above sea level. The touring skier lost his balance on the descent and fell several hundred meters down the east face, the Valais cantonal police wrote on X on Tuesday.
+Cold cases: Swiss glaciers reveal grisly surprises
The 34-year-old had set off on a mountain tour with a companion in the early morning. The companion immediately alerted the rescue services. Soon after, the rescue services reported the man’s death.
The public prosecutor’s office launched an investigation in collaboration with the cantonal police.
Sign up to get the latest news from Switzerland directly to your inbox
Adapted from German by DeepL/amva
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look
here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
More
UNHCR: migrant rescue should also occur in deserts
This content was published on
Jun 5, 2024
There is much discussion about rescues at sea, but rescue in the desert is also necessary, says the UNHCR.
Read more: UNHCR: migrant rescue should also occur in deserts
More
‘Alpha Uno’: Swiss fighter jets take off and land on motorway
This content was published on
Jun 5, 2024
The Swiss Air Force is conducting a military exercise on the motorway in canton Vaud between the Payerne and Avenches municipalities on Wednesday.
Read more: ‘Alpha Uno’: Swiss fighter jets take off and land on motorway
More
Federal offices and Xplain adopt data protection recommendations
This content was published on
Jun 4, 2024
Swiss authorities and its private contract processors are required to review their cooperation after an investigation into leaked data.
Read more: Federal offices and Xplain adopt data protection recommendations
More
Switzerland helps Armenia with flood damage
This content was published on
Jun 4, 2024
Heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding in northern Armenia and cost lives. Switzerland dispatched a team of seven engineers to the region.
Read more: Switzerland helps Armenia with flood damage
More
Swiss House of Representatives does not want to recognise Palestine as a state
This content was published on
Jun 4, 2024
By 131 votes to 61 with 2 abstentions, the House of Representatives said 'no' to the postulate put forth by the Social Democratic Party.
Read more: Swiss House of Representatives does not want to recognise Palestine as a state
More
The glacier melt in the Swiss Alps has begun
This content was published on
Jun 4, 2024
The peak of the snow accumulation was most likely reached on Monday, wrote glaciologist Matthias Huss on the social media platform X on Tuesday.
Read more: The glacier melt in the Swiss Alps has begun
More
US Vice President Harris to attend Ukraine peace conference
This content was published on
Jun 4, 2024
US Vice President Kamala Harris and US President Joe Biden's security advisor, Jake Sullivan, will take part in the Ukraine peace conference.
Read more: US Vice President Harris to attend Ukraine peace conference
More
FINMA director expects cooperation and transparency from banks
This content was published on
Jun 4, 2024
"I demand complete and unfiltered access to all information", said the director of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority said in an interview.
Read more: FINMA director expects cooperation and transparency from banks
More
Swiss Senate wants additional billions for the army
This content was published on
Jun 4, 2024
The increase in the payment framework is intended to ensure that the army budget reaches the target value of 1% of gross domestic product by 2030.
Read more: Swiss Senate wants additional billions for the army
More
Swiss Senate rejects special fund for army and Ukraine
This content was published on
Jun 4, 2024
There will be no CHF15 billion ($17 billion) special fund for the army and reconstruction in Ukraine. The Senate has clearly rejected a motion by its security policy committee.
Read more: Swiss Senate rejects special fund for army and Ukraine
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.