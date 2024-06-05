Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Life & Aging

Italian alpinist dies on the Matterhorn

matterhorn
The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation in collaboration with the cantonal police into the death, it said. Keystone-SDA

An alpinist fell on the Matterhorn on Tuesday morning for unknown reasons. The 34-year-old Italian lost his life.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The accident occurred at around 8am on the east face of the Matterhorn at around 4,050 meters above sea level. The touring skier lost his balance on the descent and fell several hundred meters down the east face, the Valais cantonal police wrote on X on Tuesday.

+Cold cases: Swiss glaciers reveal grisly surprises

The 34-year-old had set off on a mountain tour with a companion in the early morning. The companion immediately alerted the rescue services. Soon after, the rescue services reported the man’s death.

The public prosecutor’s office launched an investigation in collaboration with the cantonal police.

