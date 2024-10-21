SWISS extends cancellation of Tel Aviv flights

Lufthansa still not flying to Tel Aviv Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Lufthansa, the parent company of SWISS, said it will continue to suspend all flights to and from Israel due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Lufthansa, Brussels Airlines, SWISS and Austrian Airlines flights to Tel Aviv will remain cancelled up to and including November 10, the Lufthansa Group in Frankfurt has announced.

Jets operated by Eurowings will not land there up to and including November 30.

+ SWISS cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv

Passengers affected by the cancellations can rebook their flights to a later travel date free of charge or receive a refund of the ticket price. For the time being, cancellations remain in place for flights to Beirut (until November 30) and Tehran (until October 30).

Translated from German with DeepL/gw

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.