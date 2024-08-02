Apartment building prices rise, office property prices stagnate

Market prices for investment properties in Switzerland varied in the second quarter of 2024. Prices for apartment buildings continued to rise, while prices for office properties remained stagnant.

Compared to the second quarter of 2023, prices for apartment buildings rose by 4.0%, according to the Zurich-based consulting and research company Fahrländer Partner Raumentwicklung (FPRE). Compared to the previous quarter, prices increased by 1.3%. Although the prices are still 10.0% below the peak of the first quarter of 2022, the price recovery continues.

In contrast, office property prices largely stagnated in the second quarter of 2024, with a minimal decline of 0.2% compared to the previous quarter. However, prices rose by 4.0% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regional differences in property prices

The price trend for multi-family houses was upward in most regions compared to the previous quarter, with the most significant increase in Eastern Switzerland (+2.0%), followed by Basel and the Alpine region (+1.7% each), and Jura (+1.5%). Prices only stagnated in southern Switzerland (-0.3%).

The market for office properties developed differently across regions. Prices rose sharply in Lake Geneva (+4.3%), Basel (+2.6%), and Central Switzerland (+1.9%). However, there were declines in Southern Switzerland (-4.9%), Zurich (-2.6%), and Eastern Switzerland (-0.5%).

