Apartment building prices rise, office property prices stagnate

Compared to the second quarter of 2023, prices for apartment buildings rose by 4.0%, according to the Zurich-based consulting and research company Fahrländer Partner Raumentwicklung (FPRE). Compared to the previous quarter, prices increased by 1.3%. Although the prices are still 10.0% below the peak of the first quarter of 2022, the price recovery continues.
In contrast, office property prices largely stagnated in the second quarter of 2024, with a minimal decline of 0.2% compared to the previous quarter. However, prices rose by 4.0% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
The price trend for multi-family houses was upward in most regions compared to the previous quarter, with the most significant increase in Eastern Switzerland (+2.0%), followed by Basel and the Alpine region (+1.7% each), and Jura (+1.5%). Prices only stagnated in southern Switzerland (-0.3%).
The market for office properties developed differently across regions. Prices rose sharply in Lake Geneva (+4.3%), Basel (+2.6%), and Central Switzerland (+1.9%). However, there were declines in Southern Switzerland (-4.9%), Zurich (-2.6%), and Eastern Switzerland (-0.5%).
