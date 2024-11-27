Morges fatal shooting: police officer acted in self-defence, prosecutors conclude

The officer who fired the shot and his three police colleagues cannot be accused of failing to provide assistance.
These are the conclusions of a three-year investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General of canton Vaud into the homicide. Criminal proceedings have thus ended and there will be no charges against the police officers, it announced on Tuesday.
During the incident at Morges station on August 30, 2021, a police officer fired three shots at a man armed with a knife because he felt threatened by him, the investigation found. An autopsy revealed that one of the shots caused massive bleeding, which resulted in the death of the 37-year-old man who originated from South Africa.
Based on the circumstances, the public prosecutor’s office believes that the police officer faced a serious attack and “had neither the time nor other means to fend off this knife attack in any other way than by using his firearm”.
The man’s family plan to appeal against the decision.
Adapted from German by DeepL/sb
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Politics
Swiss reject plans for bigger motorways and extra rights for landlords
Swiss study shows increased suicide risk of ‘traditional’ men
This content was published on
Men with an attachment to traditional male role models have an increased risk of suicide, although not all men are equally at risk, according to researchers at the University of Zurich.
Swiss rail expansion bill nearly doubles as extra costs mount up
This content was published on
The expansion of the rail infrastructure up to 2035 will be significantly more expensive than previously planned. In addition to the CHF16.4 billion already approved by Parliament, a further CHF14 billion will be required.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.