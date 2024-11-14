Swiss national ban on littering unlikely before mid-2025

National ban on littering will not come before mid-2025 Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The national ban on littering will not come into force before mid-2025. According to the government, the introduction of this parliamentary initiative will first require an amendment to the Ordinance on Administrative Fines.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Nationales Littering-Verbot kommt nicht vor Mitte 2025 Original Read more: Nationales Littering-Verbot kommt nicht vor Mitte 2025

According to a statement issued by the government on Wednesday, this is necessary to ensure that the introduction of national littering fines goes smoothly. The consultation on the Ordinance on Administrative Fines is planned for spring 2025 at the latest. Only then can the ban come into force.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

It is at the heart of a parliamentary initiative to strengthen the Swiss circular economy. The Swiss parliament passed this bill in March of this year. On Wednesday, the governing Federal Council decided to bring the majority of the provisions of this initiative into force on January 1, 2025, with further provisions to follow in stages.

More

More Nationwide fines in the works for Swiss litterbugs This content was published on Switzerland wants to tidy up its anti-littering sanctions by applying a new nationwide fine on top of cantonal punishments. Read more: Nationwide fines in the works for Swiss litterbugs

The circular economy requires that what is no longer used or usable should be passed on or recycled wherever possible. Waste should be reused and recycled where this brings real added value.

In the construction sector, according to the Federal Council, the bill gives cantons the mandate to set limits for grey energy in new buildings. This also applies to major renovations of existing buildings. The Federal Council will be able to formulate requirements for products and packaging.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.