Switzerland moves to ban smacking of children

Lawmakers voted 134 to 56 with 2 abstentions, in favour of the amendment to the law, which will now go to the Senate.
A Swiss People’s Party minority did not support the bill, whose spokesperson described the measure as unnecessary.
But a majority agreed with the government’s proposal, which said the principle of non-violent parenting would serve as a model. It would clearly signal that corporal punishment and other forms of degrading treatment of children would not be tolerated.
The bill is based on a motion by parliamentarian Christine Bulliard-Marbach, which was supported by both chambers of parliament in 2021 and 2022.
Almost 50% of all children in Switzerland experience physical or psychological violence at home.
