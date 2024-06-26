Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

One in five people in Switzerland do not get enough exercise, according to the WHO

Swiss supporters cheer for their team in the fan zone for the match between Scotland and Switzerland during the UEFA Euro 2024 football championships at the public viewing in Vevey, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 19. 2024.
Watching sport is not enough. The WHO recommends 150 minutes of moderate-intensity endurance activity per week. Keystone / Jean-Christophe Bott

According to a report by the World Health Organization, people around the world do not get enough exercise. This has significant consequences for people’s health and creates a significant financial burden on the healthcare system, the WHO reports in the scientific journal The Lancet Global Health Journal.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

According to the study, one in five people in Switzerland is also not active enough. Nevertheless, this proportion of people who do too little exercise is lower than the global average.

Daily news – Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 31% of adults worldwide are not active enough. That is a total of 1.8 billion people.

“Watching sport is not enough”

The WHO recommends 150 minutes of moderate-intensity endurance activity per week. This is more than just walking, rather brisk walking that gets your heart rate up. Alternatively, 75 minutes of high-intensity activity that gets you out of breath is recommended, like playing football, for example.

+Winners and losers: sports betting in Switzerland

In reference to the European Football Championships which are currently taking place, Rüdiger Krech, Director of Health Promotion at the WHO, warned: “Watching sport is not enough. Don’t just sit there, get active. Every step counts.”

The Swiss are becoming more active

According to an action plan, the global proportion of people with too little exercise should fall from 26.4% in 2010 to 22.4% by 2030. However, the trend is heading in the opposite direction. If nothing more is done, the WHO estimates that this figure will rise to 35% by 2030.

+Swiss spend CHF2.17 billion on sporting goods

In Switzerland, however, the trend is moving in the right direction. In 2010, the number of people who did too little exercise was still significantly higher at around 29% compared to 19% in 2022. If the trend continues, the proportion of people in Switzerland with too little exercise is likely to be around 17% in 2030.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/amva

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
12 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Ying Zhang

What measures have been taken to prevent floods in your area?

Have you ever experienced a flood event? Have you witnessed a significant increase in flooding where you live? What measures have been taken in your country to prevent recurrent flooding? Are these measures effective?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

A Skyguide air traffic controller looks at these screens from the control tower at Geneva International Airport

More

Air traffic at Geneva Airport resumed

This content was published on Air traffic at Geneva Airport resumed on Wednesday morning after it had been closed for two hours on Tuesday evening due to flooding.

Read more: Air traffic at Geneva Airport resumed

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR