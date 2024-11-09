Basel autumn fair attracted over 1 million visitors

The 554th Basel autumn fair featured close to 470 travelling stalls at seven venues. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Basel autumn fair, or Herbstmesse, saw record attendance, with more than a million visitors, city authorities said on Saturday. The fine weather likely had something to do with it.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Über eine Million Menschen besuchten die Basler Herbstmesse Original Read more: Über eine Million Menschen besuchten die Basler Herbstmesse

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Switzerland’s biggest and oldest funfair opened a fortnight ago. This year’s 554th Basel autumn fair featured close to 470 travelling stalls at seven venues.

Thrill-seekers were treated to new attractions, including the Aeronaut, the highest flying chair carousel in the world at 85 metres above the ground, and a ghost roller coaster called Spuk.

+ Art Basel keeps its lead as art fairs go corporate

For a long time, the Basel autumn fair held the title of Switzerland’s oldest fair. In recent years, the Lucerne autumn fair has challenged this historical prestige by claiming 650 years of existence.

The Basel organisers have since relinquished their title, but now claim to be the country’s biggest and oldest funfair, the Lucerne fair having been a pure trade fair in its early days.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.