Swiss parents rely on savings accounts for their children instead of investment funds

Parents in Switzerland put money aside for their children and they do this primarily with savings accounts.

Specifically, more than three quarters of all parents (76%) invest their children’s money in a savings account, as the survey of around 1,000 Swiss parents shows.

The survey conducted by Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts (HSLU) on behalf of the online wealth management company True Wealth shows that investments in securities play a subordinate role. Only 21% surveyed invest in securities such as shares or ETFs.

“With their long investment horizon, children would be ideally placed to take advantage of high-yield investments and benefit from the compound interest effect,” says Tatiana Agnesens, head of the HSLU study.

The investment horizon is long because, according to the survey, over 60% of parents start saving in the first year of life, and around 10% even before the child is born.

