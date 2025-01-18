Pope Francis praises Swiss Guards’ patience with pilgrims
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Pope Francis praises Swiss Guards’ patience with pilgrims
During a private audience on Saturday, Pope Francis praised the Swiss Guards for their "great patience" with pilgrims who visit the Vatican. "It takes patience, and the guardsmen have it. And that is the beauty of them: they repeat, they explain – that is great patience", he said.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Papst lobt Geduld der Schweizergardisten mit Pilgern
Original
The work of the Swiss Guards has changed a lot over time, but their duty will always be to protect the Pope, said the pontiff during a private audience at the Foundation of the Pontifical Swiss Guard on Saturday. Welcoming the many pilgrims who visit from all parts of the world is also part of their duties.
During the private audience, Pope Francis also encouraged the guardsmen to start families. “I like it when the Guards get married,” he said. “I like it when they have children, when they have a family. That’s very important.”
Recently, the number of married Guardsmen with children has increased. Guardsmen must be single when they join the guard. They are only allowed to marry from the age of 25 and must have served for five years beforehand.
The Swiss Guards have been posted at the Vatican since 1506 and are responsible for the security of the Pope and his residence. The guardsmen in their traditional Renaissance uniforms also perform honorary duties during audiences, visits, masses and guard duty. Pope Francis increased the number of Swiss Guards from 110 to 135 in 2018.
Translated from German with DeepL/gw
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
Aussie adoptee gains Swiss citizenship at 54 thanks to old envelope
Outgoing Swiss federal police chief warns of insufficient resources
This content was published on
The outgoing director of the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol), Nicoletta della Valle, has warned that officers, prosecutors and investigators in Switzerland have insufficient resources to do their work.
Swiss university inaugurates Europe’s most powerful centrifuge
This content was published on
The federal technology institute ETH Zurich has inaugurated Europe's most powerful geotechnical centrifuge. Researchers use the instrument to simulate the effects of natural hazards.
Swiss film industry reports successful year in 2024
This content was published on
Swiss films did well in cinemas in 2024, recording over 907,000 admissions, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) reports. They accounted for almost 9% of all films shown last year in Switzerland.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.