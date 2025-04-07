Social inequalities seen in Swiss oral and dental health
Pronounced social inequalities exist in Switzerland when it comes to oral and dental health. This applies to the utilisation of dental services as well as dental hygiene and the condition of teeth in general, according to a study.
In general, oral and dental hygiene has improved significantly over the past 20 years, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) announced on Monday. In a survey conducted in 2022, more than seven out of ten people described the condition of their teeth and gums as good to very good.
The proportion varied depending on the level of education. Three-quarters of respondents with a tertiary degree described their oral and dental health as good to very good, compared to 68% of people with a secondary level 2 qualification and 55% of people with no post-compulsory education.
The FSO publication is based on data from the Swiss Health Survey. As part of the census survey programme, it provides information on the state of health of the population.
