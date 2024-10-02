Public prosecutor wants custody for Zurich knife attacker

The public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday that all of the children injured are out of danger. Keystone-SDA

The Zurich public prosecutor's office has requested that the man who attacked and injured three children with a knife in Zurich on Tuesday afternoon be remanded in custody.

The 23-year-old man was a foreign student in Switzerland. The public prosecutor’s office applied to the compulsory measures court for pre-trial detention, it announced on Wednesday. The court now has 48 hours to decide on the application.

The man attacked a group of children heading to an after-school care facility with a knife on Tuesday afternoon. A five-year-old boy was seriously injured and two other five-year-olds suffered moderate injuries. The public prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday that all of the children are out of danger.

A care worker and a passerby were able to overpower the attacker and hold him until the police arrived. The authorities are currently assuming that the attacker was a lone offender.

