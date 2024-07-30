Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

Swiss railways keep breaking passenger traffic records

Railroads rush from record to record in passenger traffic
Railroads rush from record to record in passenger traffic Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss railways keep breaking passenger traffic records
Listening: Swiss railways keep breaking passenger traffic records

Passengers are flocking to the Swiss railways. After setting a record in the first quarter, the railways also achieved a new second-quarter record in 2024. Between April and June, they recorded 5.78 billion passenger-kilometres.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Sign up to get the most important news from Switzerland directly in your inbox

This represents a growth of 2.5% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, as announced by the Association of Public Transport (APT) on Tuesday. In addition to equalling the record for a second quarter, the railways also recorded the second-highest passenger-kilometres ever measured in their history. The record is held by the third quarter of 2023 with 5.79 billion passenger-kilometres.

With an increase of 1.4% to 2.41 million train-path kilometres, train performance has broken the record set in the first quarter of 2024. The APT has identified the summer holiday season as the reason for the new records.

Rail freight transport, on the other hand, continued to weaken. Nevertheless, the rate of decline slowed from 3.6% in the first quarter of 2024 to 1% compared to the previous year. In total, APT registered 3.05 billion net tonne-kilometres from April to June.

The main reasons for this development are the economic situation in Europe and the numerous construction sites along the north-south axis. In the first quarter of 2024, the railways achieved a performance of 2.91 billion net tonne-kilometres.

Translated from German by DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Picture of a bank

More

Banque Havilland starts shutting down Swiss units

This content was published on Banque Havilland SA, a private bank owned by the family of close friends of Prince Andrew, has begun the process of closing its operations in Switzerland.

Read more: Banque Havilland starts shutting down Swiss units

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR