Life & Aging

Swiss population rises to record 9.05 million

Resident population rises to almost 9.05 million people
Keystone-SDA
Swiss population rises to record 9.05 million
Switzerland's permanent resident population reached a new high of 9,048,900 at the end of 2024.

Keystone-SDA

Immigration fell compared to the record year of 2023, while emigration increased.

However, compared to the end of 2023, the permanent resident population increased by 1% or 86,600 people, he Federal Statistical Office (FSO) reports.

+ Government rejects population cap proposal

People fleeing the Ukraine war with protection status S were counted as part of the permanent resident population in 2023, one year after their arrival in Switzerland.

+ “There’s room for 10m people in Switzerland”

According to the FSO, all cantons recorded an increase in population. The largest increase was recorded in Schaffhausen with plus 1.8% and Fribourg and Valais with plus 1.5% each. The smallest increases were recorded in the cantons of Ticino and Appenzell Ausserrhoden, both up 0.3%, and in the canton of Jura, up 0.4%.

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

Special law for new genetic techniques in Switzerland

Switzerland to draft new law on GMOs

This content was published on The new regulation targets plants developed through new breeding technologies that don’t include transgenic genetic material.

Read more: Switzerland to draft new law on GMOs

