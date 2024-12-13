Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Life & Aging

Rising healthcare costs remain the greatest concern of Swiss residents

Health premiums remain a major concern for the Swiss
Health premiums remain a major concern for the Swiss. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The rising costs of healthcare and health insurance premiums remain a major concern for Swiss residents, a survey published on Thursday shows. Other major worries are the environment and pensions.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Healthcare policy is a major concern for 48% of Swiss people in 2024, compared with 40% last year, the UBS Worry Barometer 2024 found. Rising health insurance premiums account for part of this increase in the poll results, according to the conclusions of the study authors.

+ Swiss health insurance premiums to rise 6% in 2025

Around 32% of the 2,250 people surveyed are also concerned about the climate, but this is lower than in recent years. Old-age pensions remain a worry for 29% of respondents.

Rising rents cause concern

Rising rents are also a growing concern for the Swiss. The price of housing is the subject that increased the most in this year’s survey: up to 25%. Conversely, unemployment, the number one concern in the 2010s, is less of an issue (5%).

More

Immigration is also becoming more of issue for the Swiss. Refugees and European issues are of particular concern.

Switzerland ‘too defensive’

Geopolitical developments are also a worry, with 51% of those surveyed saying they are anxious about the international situation. Despite this, the majority believe that Switzerland is able to adapt. Meanwhile, 76% of people agreed that the Alpine state is too defensive and should adopt more offensive strategies towards other countries.

More

The Swiss are also generally satisfied with their personal situation. Almost half of those polled gave a score of 8 out of 10 for their general satisfaction with life, and 51% said their economic situation could be rated as “good”.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

News

