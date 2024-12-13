Rising healthcare costs remain the greatest concern of Swiss residents

Healthcare policy is a major concern for 48% of Swiss people in 2024, compared with 40% last year, the UBS Worry Barometer 2024 found. Rising health insurance premiums account for part of this increase in the poll results, according to the conclusions of the study authors.
Around 32% of the 2,250 people surveyed are also concerned about the climate, but this is lower than in recent years. Old-age pensions remain a worry for 29% of respondents.
Rising rents cause concern
Rising rents are also a growing concern for the Swiss. The price of housing is the subject that increased the most in this year’s survey: up to 25%. Conversely, unemployment, the number one concern in the 2010s, is less of an issue (5%).
Immigration is also becoming more of issue for the Swiss. Refugees and European issues are of particular concern.
Switzerland ‘too defensive’
Geopolitical developments are also a worry, with 51% of those surveyed saying they are anxious about the international situation. Despite this, the majority believe that Switzerland is able to adapt. Meanwhile, 76% of people agreed that the Alpine state is too defensive and should adopt more offensive strategies towards other countries.
The Swiss are also generally satisfied with their personal situation. Almost half of those polled gave a score of 8 out of 10 for their general satisfaction with life, and 51% said their economic situation could be rated as “good”.
