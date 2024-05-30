Salt intake in Switzerland too high owing to ready meals

Swiss men consume on average twice as much salt than the recommended daily allowance, at ten grams a day. Keystone / Christian Beutler

Switzerland’s average salt consumption is around 75% above the recommended five grams per day, according to a study.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here.

Swiss men consume on average twice as much salt as recommended, at ten grams a day, while Swiss women consume an average of 7.4 grams per day, the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) said on Thursday.

Men aged 45-59 consumed the most salt, with an average of almost 11 grams per day. Women over the age of 60 consumed the least at 6.7 grams per day. Excessive salt consumption was evident across all regions of Switzerland, as shown by the Swiss Salt Study 2022-2023.

However, 90% of respondents said they never or only occasionally added salt to their food.

Processed foods to blame

Processed food was to blame for people’s excessive salt intake, with more than three-quarters of table salt consumed in this form, according to the FSVO. It said a person could consume their recommended daily salt intake from just one ready-made meal.

The FSVO conducted the study on salt consumption for the second time since 2010-2011. The average daily salt intake of Swiss adults has fallen slightly since the first study to 8.7 grams. However, it is still around 75% higher than the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended maximum daily intake of five grams.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp

More Debate Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim How have your eating habits changed? An increasing number of people in Switzerland chose a vegetarian or vegan diet various reasons. What are your experiences? Join the discussion View the discussion

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe